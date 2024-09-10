Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Get Hologic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.96. 1,238,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.