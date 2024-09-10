Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $407.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $404.88.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $378.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

