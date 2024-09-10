Hutchinson Capital Management CA Buys Shares of 23,132 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,187,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 412,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 383,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

