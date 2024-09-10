Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $13.19 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.