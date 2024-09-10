Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $25.12 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 5.1% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 41,111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVO opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $592.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.