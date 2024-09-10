Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Hydro One Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.84. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$32.79 and a twelve month high of C$47.01.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.9427481 earnings per share for the current year.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
