Ian Friedman Buys 25,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Friedman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,738.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Stock Up 9.7 %

TDUP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 305,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,968. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ThredUp by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 402,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 771,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 209,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

