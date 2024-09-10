IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 4.6%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 17,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 299,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $633.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.