Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to Strong-Buy

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMUX. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Immunic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Immunic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immunic

Immunic Stock Performance

IMUX stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $9,266,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $11,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunic by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.