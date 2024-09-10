Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 158,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 319,397 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDV shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Indivior by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Indivior by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 345,556 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

