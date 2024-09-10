Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $122.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $127.36. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

