Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Stake Reduced by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $276.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.