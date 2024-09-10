Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,029.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 129,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 118,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,108 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS BMAR opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

