Insider Buying: AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Director Buys 4,934 Shares of Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ASTS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,097,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246,803. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
