Insider Buying: AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Director Buys 4,934 Shares of Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,097,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246,803. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.