Insider Selling: Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) CEO Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.91. 264,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $401.07. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,799,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,081,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.