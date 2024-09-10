Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells 2,642 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,783.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $9,144.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 638 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $11,484.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TRDA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 43.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

