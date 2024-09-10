Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Everi Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everi

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.