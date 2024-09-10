Insider Selling: Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Major Shareholder Sells 2,182 Shares of Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

JANX traded up $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 779,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,187. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,278,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,715,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on JANX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

