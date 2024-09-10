Insider Selling: Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) Insider Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.66, for a total transaction of C$22,510.02.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

Shares of CVE:LA traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.22 million, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.83. Los Andes Copper Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 earnings per share for the current year.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

