Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CRO Sells 13,555 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $66,419.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 569,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 529,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,356. The firm has a market cap of $761.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OLO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,739,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,940,000 after buying an additional 319,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OLO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 416,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OLO by 17.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 24.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 194,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 876,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

