Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Sells 161,250 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 161,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$648,225.00.
Rupert Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RUP traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.52. 30,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,094. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.77. The company has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
