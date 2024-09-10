Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Sells 161,250 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 161,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$648,225.00.

Rupert Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RUP traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.52. 30,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,094. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.77. The company has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.