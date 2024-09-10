Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 38,607 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $880,239.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,185,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08.
- On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,288,490.88.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $208,992.40.
- On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56.
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00.
SentinelOne Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of S stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. 3,121,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,765. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on S. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after buying an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,082,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
