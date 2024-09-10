Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells 4,387 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 17.1 %
TVTX stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTX. Guggenheim raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.