Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells 4,387 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 17.1 %

TVTX stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,419 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 81,611 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTX. Guggenheim raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

