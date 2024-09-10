Insider Selling: Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valaris Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:VAL traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. 1,477,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,981. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAL. Barclays decreased their target price on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,652,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Stories

