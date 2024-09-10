Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Insider Sells 5,040 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. 513,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,989. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after acquiring an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.