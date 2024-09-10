Insight Inv LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Insight Inv LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

