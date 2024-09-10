International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $172,887,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $203.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.66. The company has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $205.95.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

