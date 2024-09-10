International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.6%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.83 and last traded at $204.66. Approximately 705,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,200,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

