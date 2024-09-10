International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $350.00

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 340.60 ($4.45), with a volume of 836332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.46).

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5,683.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 338.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 297.98.

About International Distributions Services

International Distribution Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

