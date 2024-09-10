Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.2% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,717 shares of company stock valued at $24,743,576. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $479.39 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.60 and a 200-day moving average of $419.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

