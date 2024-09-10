Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.15

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 50939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

