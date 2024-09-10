Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.58

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 172905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
