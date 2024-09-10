Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.58

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 172905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,330 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

