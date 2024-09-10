Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.75

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 133039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
