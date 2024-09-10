Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.75

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 133039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 896,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 767,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,148.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 706,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 684,923 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

