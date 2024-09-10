Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.93

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 103796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

