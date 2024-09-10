Invesco LLC Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Invesco LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CME Group by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,618,000 after buying an additional 203,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CME Group stock opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.