Invesco LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $285.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.54.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

