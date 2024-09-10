Invesco LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Invesco LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Boeing Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.23. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

