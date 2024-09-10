Invesco LLC Has $891,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

