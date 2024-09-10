Invesco LLC Sells 90 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Invesco LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,542,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $251.11 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

