Invesco LLC Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Invesco LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after buying an additional 166,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $239.83 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.17.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

