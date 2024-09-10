Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $454.46 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.44.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

