Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.33

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.33 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 311329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $917.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

