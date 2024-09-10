Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,445,000 after buying an additional 188,443 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $172.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

