Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 431,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 108,692 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 167,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

