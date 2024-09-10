Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

9/10/2024 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. They now have a $24.86 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $224.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KGI Securities. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $248.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $258.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $162.00 to $215.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/23/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Glj Research from $22.86 to $24.86. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

7/12/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $182.00 to $274.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.17. The stock had a trading volume of 78,656,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,579,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. DDFG Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

