Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Scotiabank

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

INVH has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

INVH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 470,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,537. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

