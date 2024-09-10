IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 134.37%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX comprises about 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

