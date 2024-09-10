Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,674 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $20,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,805 shares of company stock worth $7,510,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

