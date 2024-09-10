Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,517,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,466 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 2.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $404,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.24, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $114.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,750 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

