iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Boosted by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 247.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,977 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

